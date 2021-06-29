Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

ASC stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.07. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

