Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.79. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,678 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.