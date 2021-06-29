Arianee (ARIA20) One Day Volume Hits $12,481.00

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $23.25 million and $12,481.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

