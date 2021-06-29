Ark (ARK) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $105.52 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,245,174 coins and its circulating supply is 130,124,277 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.