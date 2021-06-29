Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ARKAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of ARKAY opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Arkema will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.