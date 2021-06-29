Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

