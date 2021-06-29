Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Critical Analysis

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Braskem $11.37 billion 0.80 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -7.02

Artius Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Braskem -0.88% N/A -0.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artius Acquisition and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.18%. Braskem has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.76%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Braskem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Braskem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in CamaÃ§ari, Brazil.

