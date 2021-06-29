Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases 71,200 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up approximately 10.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.77% of GDS worth $267,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. 20,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,315. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

