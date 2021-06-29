Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.51. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.36 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21.

