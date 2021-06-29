ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0017

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $706,013.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00404697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011596 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.