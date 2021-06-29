ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.08. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.31, with a volume of 177,168 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.79.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

