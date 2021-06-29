Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.35. Atlas reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Atlas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

