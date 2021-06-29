ATN Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $44,428.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

