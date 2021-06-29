Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Atos stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 13,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,815. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

