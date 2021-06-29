Aurora Market Capitalization Tops $14.12 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $805,701.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00096341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.