Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 8,533.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 259.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

