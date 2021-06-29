Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. HSBC cut their price target on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie cut their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth $572,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 78.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 11.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,010,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,791. Autohome has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

