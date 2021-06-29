Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 10,385.1% in June

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,279,300 shares, a growth of 10,385.1% from the May 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,568,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 161.57%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBWTF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, a cannabis company, provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation, development, and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products such as, soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, cannabis oil spray, and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

