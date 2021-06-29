Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 285,566 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.59 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

