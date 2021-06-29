Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) vs. FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Head-To-Head Review

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.32 billion 2.55 $581.00 million $2.02 25.76 FirstEnergy $10.79 billion 1.90 $1.08 billion $2.39 15.79

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Avangrid. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avangrid and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 2 0 2.17 FirstEnergy 1 5 5 0 2.36

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $54.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. FirstEnergy has a consensus price target of $39.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.13%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.39% 4.67% 2.03% FirstEnergy 12.40% 18.17% 3.02%

Dividends

Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Avangrid pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstEnergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avangrid has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Avangrid on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. The company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, it generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. Avangrid, Inc. owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.5 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

