Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

