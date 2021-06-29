Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $227,000 in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 179,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 70,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

