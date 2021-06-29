Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE:BUD opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

