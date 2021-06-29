Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,193,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

