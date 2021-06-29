Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFO. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

