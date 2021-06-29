Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 521,620 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk stock opened at $293.36 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

