Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

