Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

UEC stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $608.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

