Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,335,000.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

