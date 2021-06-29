Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $42,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

