Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 47,474,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,497 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.