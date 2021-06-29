Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,654,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,070,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,915,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESGC opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

