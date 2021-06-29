B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,132 shares of company stock worth $4,803,267. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

