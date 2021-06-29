BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

