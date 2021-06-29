BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 535.60 ($7.00). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 5,603,128 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.15. The firm has a market cap of £16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths bought 10,117 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,023.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.