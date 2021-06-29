Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $15.65. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,990,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

