Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 539.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.