Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE RIV opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $886,500.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.