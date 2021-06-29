Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BHP Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after buying an additional 135,844 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

