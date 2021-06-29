Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $85,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.25. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.