Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 79.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20.

