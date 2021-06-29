Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 98,570 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

