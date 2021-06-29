Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.41 and a 12 month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

