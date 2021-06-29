Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.