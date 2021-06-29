Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,600 shares of company stock worth $4,636,422. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

