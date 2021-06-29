BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.