Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.54 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $197.54 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00015641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

