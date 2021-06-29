Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells $71,280.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Bottorff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.