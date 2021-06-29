Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. 697,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,700,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.