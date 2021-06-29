Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 63.6% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $389.23 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

